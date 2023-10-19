Grupo Mercury Adopts Digital Transformation Strategy Powered By Toolsgroup Supply Chain Solutions

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

ToolsGroup , a global leader in retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, is proud to announce it has been selected by Grupo Mercury, the Latin American business group dedicated to the import and marketing of wholesale electronics products, to help tailor inventory to demand for enhanced customer satisfaction, support business objectives, and accelerated business growth.

Grupo Mercury has over 10 years of experience in the market, importing products associated with lighting, electronics, and Smart Home devices. The company operates out of six distribution centers, managing a portfolio of roughly 3,500 products. The complexity of handling such a wide product range, characterized by high seasonality and intermittency, was further complicated by regionally differentiated demand trends and long supply lead times. With ambitious growth objectives, the company began looking for a transformative digital solution that could increase efficiency within its complex network, while freeing up working capital and resources for their growth-associated initiatives.

“We're excited to embark on the next phase of growing our business and bringing great service and great products to even more customers across the region,” said Fabián Samaca, Managing Director. Fredy Martinez, Regional Director of Supply Chain, added,“We chose ToolsGroup to accompany us on this journey because they had the maturity to support our expansion plan, an in-depth understanding of the LATAM marketplace, and a proven track record of handling similar challenges and product types efficiently and profitably.”

To achieve its growth objectives and exceed customer expectations, Grupo Mercury selected Service Optimizer 99+ (SO99+) , ToolsGroup's suite of solutions that provides a unique probabilistic planning approach. Thanks to a built-in, AI-driven probabilistic forecast , these solutions account for variability and tailor inventory to demand, mitigating risk and uncertainty in demand and supply planning. ToolsGroup has over 100 customers within distribution, giving the machine learning engine behind these capabilities ample opportunity to learn and adapt to the industry's unique challenges. By leveraging ToolsGroup's native AI and automation, Grupo Mercury can navigate complexity, satisfy demand, and achieve enhanced business performance amid network expansion.

“As distributors ramp up growth and face increasing complexity, a robust planning engine becomes crucial for satisfying demand while maintaining forward momentum,” said ToolsGroup CEO, Inna Kuznetsova.“ToolsGroup provides the technology and expertise that power, focus, and channel that momentum to ensure increased customer satisfaction and profitability. We're excited to embark on this journey with Grupo Mercury and together build a more resilient supply chain that will help them convert growth potential into real-world benefits.”

Learn more about how probabilistic forecasting helps distributors determine the optimal inventory levels to meet customer service and business goals HERE .

About Grupo Mercury

Grupo Mercury is a multi-Latin company that imports and markets lighting, electrical, smart home and hardware products with more than 10 years in the market, with different lines of business, designed for each consumer need. Stay in touch with Grupo Mercury on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn , or visit height="627" src="https://public.newsdirect.com/168591440/10thkTmu.jpg" width="1200" />

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup's innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors, and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels, and inventory - delighting customers and achieving financial and ESG KPIs. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , or visit .

