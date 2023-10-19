Noxopharm Talks Partnership With Hudson Institute Of Medical Research

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX, OTC:NOXOF) chief executive officer Dr Gisela Mautner joins Proactive alongside Associate Professor Michael Gantier from the Hudson Institute of Medical Research to discuss their partnering on the SOF-VAC mRNA vaccine enhancer. They're investigating the potential for Sofra oligonucleotides to limit the inflammatory side effects associated with mRNA therapeutics and vaccines. They say the ability of the oligonucleotides to reduce inflammation opens up new possibilities for the treatment of many diseases.

Noxopharm is an innovative Australian biotech company discovering and developing novel treatments for cancer and inflammation, as well as improving mRNA vaccines.

It has three active drug development programs: two innovative technology platforms – SofraTM (mRNA vaccines, inflammation and autoimmunity) and ChromaTM (oncology) which provide the basis for active development of a growing pipeline of new proprietary drugs, as well as its clinical drug candidate Veyonda®.

The company has unique proprietary technology aimed at making mRNA vaccines safer to take by reducing side effects while reducing manufacturing costs for vaccine producers.

Noxopharm also has a major shareholding in the US biotech company Nyrada Inc (ASX:NYR), which is active in the areas of drug development for cardiovascular and neurological diseases.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect: