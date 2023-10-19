Don't Let Osteoarthritis Hold You Back

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Do you or someone you know have pain in your joints or stiffness when doing daily activities? These symptoms may be related to a common condition called osteoarthritis and it affects more than 32.5 million adults in the U.S. Recently, Dr. Sherri Betz, PT, DPT, a physical therapist and spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association, conducted a satellite media tour to talk about how physical therapy can treat and help people manage the symptoms of osteoarthritis.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

Osteoarthritis, or OA, is the most common form of arthritis. Some people call it degenerative joint disease or“wear and tear” arthritis. It occurs most frequently in the hands, hips, and knees. (CDC ).

The signs and symptoms of OA can vary, so the approach to care also will vary. Common symptoms include stiffness in joint(s), pain during activity, and cracking or creaking noise around the joint. Physical therapists work with their patients and clients to develop treatment plans specific to each person's needs and goals.

Although osteoarthritis cannot be reversed, osteoarthritis symptoms often can be effectively managed through conservative approaches like exercise and treatment by a physical therapist. Regular physical activity can help maintain and improve movement and function and reduce joint pain for people with arthritis.

The knees are among the joints most commonly affected by osteoarthritis, with nearly 12.4 million people ages 65 or older having symptomatic knee OA. Some individuals may receive multiple steroid injections to treat their OA; however, research shows that physical therapy is an effective treatment option for OA of the knee. A new report just released by the American Physical Therapy Association found that, compared with injections, physical therapy for OA of the knee offers similar improvements sooner. The report also calculated the economic impact of choosing physical therapy for OA of the knee over steroid injections and found that doing so saves close to $14,000, including all the hidden costs of your time, pain, missed life events, and the dollars paid for services.

About Sherri Betz, PT, DPT

APTA spokesperson Sherri Betz is a physical therapist and director of TheraPilates Physical Therapy in Louisiana, specializing in geriatrics and osteoporosis.

Betz is devoted to improving awareness about geriatric exercise, bone health, and safe yoga and Pilates-based exercise through professional and consumer education as well as through the promotion of low-cost, on-site, and virtual community exercise programs for older adults. She serves on the Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation's Exercise and Rehabilitation Activities Council as APTA's liaison, as well as the American Bone Health's Professional Education Committee. Betz also serves as chair of Pilates Method Alliance's Research Committee and is past chair of the PMA Certification Commission and board vice president.

She is a graduate of Louisiana State University's physical therapy program and received a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from EIM Institute of Health Professions. She is a board-certified clinical specialist in geriatric physical therapy. She also is a nationally certified NPCP Pilates teacher and a certified exercise expert for aging adults.

Betz is a recipient of both the PMA's Deborah Lessen award for her many years of dedicated service to PMA and the APTA Geriatrics' Lynn Phillippi Advocacy for Older Adults award. She has published numerous articles, authored book chapters, produced videos, and speaks internationally about exercise for osteoporosis.

