Sunstone Metals Expands Limon Footprint And Identifies New Zone

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) MD Malcolm Norris tells Proactive the company has received further high-grade gold-silver assays from the Limon epithermal discovery at the Bramaderos Project in southern Ecuador, significantly expanding the known epithermal mineralisation and identifying a new area of mineralisation. The known epithermal mineralisation now occurs over a strike length of about 800 metres and is open in all directions. With this, Sunstone expects to be in a position to publish an exploration target later this quarter, demonstrating the potential for a substantial near-surface mineral resource.

Norris said,“Limon is a significant discovery and it continues to grow with every round of drilling and assays. There is now abundant evidence to demonstrate that the orebody has every potential to support a starter pit opportunity for the large-tonnage Bramaderos porphyry development.

“We intend to release an exploration target on the Limon epithermal system in this quarter and demonstrate potential for Bramaderos to deliver a global Tier 2 gold-copper-silver opportunity”.

