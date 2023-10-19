Sunstone Metals Expands Limon Footprint And Identifies New Zone

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) MD Malcolm Norris tells Proactive the company has received further high-grade gold-silver assays from the Limon epithermal discovery at the Bramaderos Project in southern Ecuador, significantly expanding the known epithermal mineralisation and identifying a new area of mineralisation. The known epithermal mineralisation now occurs over a strike length of about 800 metres and is open in all directions. With this, Sunstone expects to be in a position to publish an exploration target later this quarter, demonstrating the potential for a substantial near-surface mineral resource.
Norris said,“Limon is a significant discovery and it continues to grow with every round of drilling and assays. There is now abundant evidence to demonstrate that the orebody has every potential to support a starter pit opportunity for the large-tonnage Bramaderos porphyry development.
“We intend to release an exploration target on the Limon epithermal system in this quarter and demonstrate potential for Bramaderos to deliver a global Tier 2 gold-copper-silver opportunity”. Contact Details
