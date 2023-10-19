Vertiqal Studios Teams With Just Media Group For Production And Distribution

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Vertiqal Studios CEO Jon Dwyer joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share some exciting developments.

Vertiqal Studios has just unveiled a strategic partnership with Just Media Group that encompasses a wide range of production and distribution services, with a primary focus on the flagship Mean Girls Podcast.

Dwyer enthusiastically revealed that Vertiqal's highly skilled production team will be lending their expertise to the Mean Girls Podcast, which is slated to be shot and produced at Vertiqal's state-of-the-art facility in the vibrant city of New York.

However, their collaboration goes beyond just the podcast. Vertiqal Studios has set its sights on creating innovative short-form video strategies and executing direct media brand campaigns in tandem with Vertiqal's production capabilities, thereby ensuring a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach to content creation.

In a further testament to their commitment to this partnership, Alex Bennett and Jordyn Woodruff, the creative masterminds behind the Mean Girl Podcast, will take on advisory roles within the Vertiqal Studios advisory board. Their unique insights and creative vision will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future direction of this dynamic collaboration.

As part of this exciting venture, Mean Girl will provide Vertiqal Studios with unedited footage from their podcast and other activations. This content will be meticulously edited and distributed across Vertiqal's own media channels.

One noteworthy highlight is a mutually beneficial revenue-sharing agreement exclusively tailored for Snapchat, where both parties will enjoy a 50/50 revenue split.

In essence, this strategic partnership between Vertiqal Studios and Just Media Group promises to be a creative powerhouse, combining their respective strengths in production, distribution, and content creation to bring audiences engaging and entertaining content across various platforms, with a special emphasis on the ever-popular Snapchat. It's a collaboration set to make waves in the world of media and entertainment.

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect: