Broncos Vs Chiefs: Thursday Night Football Promo Codes, Odds And Betting Lines

On Thursday, October 12, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City will host NFL week six action between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. This article will discuss the best betting sites and promotions in anticipation of this huge game between the Broncos and the Chiefs. Click here for more on the best NFL betting sites. Continue on to see which of the best Broncos vs Chiefs promos catch your eye. Best Broncos vs Chiefs Promos and Bonuses

Sportsbook Promo Code Promo Offer bet365 BETTINGCOM $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets BetMGM NDBONUS Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook ND1000 $1,000 First Bet on Caesars DraftKings No Promo Code Required Up to $1,250 in Bonuses FanDuel No Promo Code Required Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonuses

Broncos @ Chiefs Preview

On Thursday, October 12, the Denver Broncos will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in week six action in the NFL. this is bound to be a huge game for both sides, who will surely be looking for a win. The Broncos are coming off the back of a disappointing 31-21 loss at the hands of the NY Jets. the Broncos have only picked up one win this season. This sole win came in week four against the Chicago Bears.

The Kansas City Chiefs, on the other hand, are coming off the back of a four-game winning streak. The Chiefs have won four out of five games so far this season, only losing on week one to the Detroit Lions by a single point. Who will come out on top in this game?

Broncos @ Chiefs Lines and Odds

FanDuel provided the following odds.

Spread

Broncos +10.5 (-110)

Chiefs - 10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Broncos (+410)

Chiefs (-550)

Total Points

Over 49 (-110)

Under 49 (-110)

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

