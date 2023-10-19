Kootenay Silver Provides Mineral Resource Update For The Promontorio-La Negra Project In Mexico

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Kootenay Silver CEO Jim McDonald joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share significant updates regarding the company's mineral resource estimate at the Promontorio-La Negra Project in Sonora, Mexico.

The resource estimate encompasses both the updated Promontorio deposit and the maiden mineral resource estimate for the La Negra deposit, which is situated 7 kilometers to the north. These two deposits are considered part of the Promontorio Mineral Belt and are regarded as a single project.

The Promontorio deposit saw a notable increase in grades, with a 24% improvement. On a silver equivalent basis, the project is now estimated to host 162.8 million ounces in the Measured and Indicated (M+I) category, along with 44.4 million ounces in the Inferred category. When considering silver alone, the M+I resource is estimated at 68.2 million ounces, with an additional 17.6 million ounces in the Inferred category.

Additionally, the maiden resource estimate for the La Negra Silver Deposit has returned impressive overall grades. In the Indicated category, the average grade is 129 g/t silver equivalent, while in the Inferred category, it is 115 g/t silver equivalent. When considering a cutoff grade of 50 g/t silver equivalent, these grades increase to 146 g/t and 133 g/t silver equivalent, respectively, with only a modest decrease in the total contained silver ounces.

Kootenay Silver remains dedicated to advancing the Columba project, with a primary goal of defining a new high-grade resource. The company is eagerly anticipating new assay results in the coming weeks, furthering its exploration efforts and growth prospects.

In summary, Kootenay Silver's updated mineral resource estimate at the Promontorio-La Negra Project highlights the company's continued success in enhancing the value and potential of its assets in Mexico. The significant improvement in grades and the addition of the La Negra Silver Deposit underscore the company's commitment to advancing its exploration and development projects in the region.

