Tribe Property Technologies Round Out Management Team Announcing Angelo Bartolini As CFO

Tribe Property Technologies CEO Joseph Nakhla and new company chief financial officer Angelo Bartolini joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide some key updates on the company.

Bartolini, with over 12 years of experience in a public company setting, has taken on the role of CFO at Tribe Property Technologies. His most recent position was as CFO of Altus Group, where he played a crucial role in driving transformative growth for the company.

In his new role at Tribe, Bartolini will leverage his expertise in capital management, equity and debt financing, and performance management including budgeting and forecasting, financial risk management, and M&A execution and integration.

Bartolini shared his perspective on why he chose to join Tribe and how he plans to leverage his experience to contribute to the company's progress.

Additionally, Joseph Nakhla announced that Tribe Property Technologies has signed a definitive loan agreement with the Technology and Innovation Banking arm of a Canadian bank, securing up to $15 million. This facility comprises a $3 million operating line to support the company's working capital requirements and an M&A facility of $7 million, with an additional $5 million allocated for future use.

This financing agreement reflects the company's strategic approach to financial management and its commitment to supporting its growth initiatives.

In summary, Tribe Property Technologies has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Angelo Bartolini as CFO, adding significant financial expertise to the company. The financing agreement further positions Tribe for growth and expansion as it continues to provide innovative solutions in the property management sector.

