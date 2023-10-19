KSI Vs Tommy Fury Betting Offers, Free Bets And Odds

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

On Saturday, 14th October, KSI takes on Tommy Fury at the Manchester Arena in the main event of a stacked Misfits card. The 4-0-0-1 KSI faces the 9-0 Fury in what is the biggest test of the former's career, while the latter is looking to defeat his second crossover boxer this year after overcoming Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia.

Read on to learn more about the best betting offers and our preview of the fight, complete with betting tips and odds for the main event. More on the best boxing betting sites can be found at NewsDirect .

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAwar GamSto Gambling Commissio

KSI vs Tommy Fury Free Bets and Betting Offers

Our expert betting team have endeavoured to find the best free bets and betting offers ahead of KSI vs Tommy Fury, coming from the best betting sites in the UK, which can be found below. Learn more about the UK's best betting sites at NewsDirect.

BetMGM - Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets

New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

bet365 - Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

18+ Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Begambleaware. View Significant and Full Terms and Conditions.

Spreadex - Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets

18+ begambleaware. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Place a qualifying £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused.

Betfred - Bet £10, Get £40 in Bonuses

New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40 , deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Free Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

BetVictor - Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets

18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware | Please gamble responsibly

LiveScore Bet - Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets

*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for full T&Cs.

BoyleSports - Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets

*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won't apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. Choose either Boost or Insurance. Available for in-play/pre-match bets on selected sports. You cannot use specials, boosts, any free bet or any other promotion. A minimum of 5 selections and minimum odds of 1/5 per selection/leg to receive Acca Rewards. Minimum stake of £/€0.05. Max free bet refund of £/€20 per Acca for Insurance. Maximum bonus payout is €/£1,000 per Acca for boost. Free bets, cashed out or voided bets will not qualify for this promotion. T&Cs Apply.

KSI vs Tommy Fury Preview

If all roads lead to Jake Paul, Tommy Fury was a natural fight for KSI at this stage of his boxing career. Currently 4-0-0-1 after his no contest with Joe Fournier, the 30-year-old is walking into what many perceive as a no-lose situation. Should he lose on Saturday night, the mega-fight with Paul will still be on the table, while a victory would not only be a huge upset, but also make him the undisputed A-side in that future bout. As for Fury, he has promised to win in more convincing fashion than he beat the aforementioned American back in February. Fury, 24, is 9-0 in his professional career with four wins by stoppage, but has failed to finish any of his opponents in his last four outings.

KSI vs Tommy Fury Betting Tips

Despite failing to win any of his last four fights by stoppage, we like the look of Fury winning this fight within the distance. Fury should be more confident in dealing with the occasion after overcoming the pressure in his victory over Paul earlier this year.

Tommy Fury to win by KO, TKO or DQ @ 6/5 with BetMGM - BET HERE

Tommy Fury to win in Round 4 @ 17/2 with BetMGM - BET HERE

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

The following KSI vs Tommy Fury odds have been provided by BetMGM.

KSI win @ 5/2 with BetMGM - BET HERE

Tommy Fury win @ 3/10 with BetMGM - BET HERE

Draw @ 13/1 with BetMGM - BET HERE



KSI vs Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher

Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) - Tag Team Match

Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor

Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace

S-X vs DTG Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts

KSI vs Tommy Fury Fight CardFAQsWhen is KSI vs Tommy Fury?

KSI vs Tommy Fury is scheduled for Saturday, October 14th.

What is KSI's professional boxing record?

KSI is 4-0-0-1 (3 KO's) in his professional boxing career.

What is Tommy Fury's professional boxing record?

Tommy Fury is 9-0 (4 KO's) in his professional boxing career.

Acroud Media

View source version on newsdirect: