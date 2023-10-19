Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL) Advancements In Therapies For Inflammatory Heart Diseases

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Toronto, ON, October 13, 2013 (PlatoData via 500NewsWire) -- In the United States, heart disease accounts for a significant number of deaths every year, with cardiovascular disease being the primary concern. Factors like lifestyle choices and unforeseen circumstances contribute to its prevalence.

Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the heart's lining) are two inflammatory heart conditions primarily linked to immunological reactions from viral infections and mRNA vaccines. Though considered rare, awareness of these conditions is growing, especially among younger populations.

Recent research in Science Immunology highlighted an increase in cytokine production leading to myocarditis in individuals after their second dose of certain mRNA vaccines. The rise in heart-related incidents among young athletes in recent years is an area of growing concern. While adverse reactions to vaccines have historical precedence, the link between myocarditis and certain vaccines is an area of ongoing study.

The treatment landscape in the U.S. presents challenges. Available treatments can be costly and are often determined based on the severity of the case. Many instances of heart inflammation, while initially mild, can escalate if misdiagnosed or undetected, leading to significant complications.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. has been proactive in addressing these concerns. The company has developed two formulations, CardiolRxTM and CRD-38, to address the challenges posed by inflammatory heart diseases. CardiolRxTM is believed to reduce inflammatory cell activation and the subsequent production of inflammatory cytokines. Additionally, this formulation has the potential to minimize scar tissue formation in the heart muscle.

A notable feature of Cardiol's formulations is the use of cannabidiol as the primary active ingredient. Their research initiatives position them at the forefront of treatment development for myocarditis and other severe heart conditions.

Increased awareness around myocarditis due to potential vaccine-related complications has accelerated research efforts in this domain. There's a noted lack of standardized treatment for acute myocarditis, and companies like Cardiol Therapeutics are spearheading efforts to fill this gap.

An NIH study on cannabidiol hinted at its potential cardioprotective properties, especially in models of diabetes-induced heart failure. In contrast to traditional anti-inflammatories like steroids, which are known for their side effects, cannabidiol-based formulations from Cardiol have exhibited promising safety profiles in preliminary studies.

CRD-38, one of Cardiol's formulations, shows potential in addressing heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). This formulation has demonstrated promising results in decreasing detrimental visceral fat, commonly associated with conditions like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, and prevalent in HFpEF patients. Given the increasing cases of HFpEF and its associated mortality rate, CRD-38's potential impact is significant.

With ongoing phase II trials and interim data expected soon, the advancements from Cardiol Therapeutics could pave the way for innovative treatments in heart health care. As inflammatory heart diseases continue to be a challenge, especially for the younger population, innovations from companies like Cardiol Therapeutics are more critical than ever.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases. The firm is conducting clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in diseases affecting the heart: a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (the ""ARCHER"" trial) in acute myocarditis; and a Phase II multi-center open-label pilot study in recurrent pericarditis. It is also involved in developing a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure. The company was founded by David Elsley, Eldon Smith, and Anthony Bolton on January 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

