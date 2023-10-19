Gold Basin Resources Final Soil Assays From The Gold Basin Project Show Interesting Anomalies

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Gold Basin Resources CEO Colin Smith joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share an important update regarding the company's progress at the Gold Basin gold project in Arizona.

Smith began by discussing the results from a comprehensive geochemistry and prospecting program that included the collection of 530 soil samples. These results have revealed the delineation of multiple regional undrilled gold anomalies. Importantly, the major gold trends identified during this program remain open at the margin of the soil grid, indicating the potential for further exploration and expansion.

The company is taking proactive steps to enhance its understanding of the project area. An expansion of soil sampling coverage to the northwest and southeast is planned and will commence shortly.

Additionally, Gold Basin Resources has obtained valuable rare earth element, trace element, and multielement data that showcase distinct zonations of key elements. These findings are indicative of a significant kilometer-scale temperature gradient, which is a characteristic feature of major hydrothermal gold systems.

Furthermore, the geochemical affinity of these results suggests an Iron Oxide Gold system. Gold Basin Resources is committed to a comprehensive approach to exploration. An ongoing expansion of soil and rock sampling coverage is currently in progress.

The company has already completed 1:5,000 scale geological and structural mapping across the entire grid area. This mapping data will contribute to a more comprehensive synthesis and interpretation of the project area.

In summary, the progress at the Gold Basin gold project is promising, with the identification of regional gold anomalies and the ongoing expansion of exploration activities. The company's commitment to gathering valuable geological data underscores its dedication to unlocking the potential of this project and advancing its understanding of the underlying geological systems.

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect: