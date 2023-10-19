Royal Helium Announces Company Has Started Up The Steveville Helium Purification Facility

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Royal Helium CEO Andrew Davidson joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share a significant milestone that the company has successfully completed the commissioning of its Steveville helium purification facility and has initiated the startup process for the facility. This facility is strategically located in southeast Alberta near the town of Brooks.

The Steveville plant is engineered to process 15,000 thousand cubic feet per day (mcf/day) of raw gas, which is sourced from two 100% owned helium wells at Steveville. The facility has an output capacity of approximately 22,000 mcf of 99.999% pure helium per year.

This production capacity aligns with the company's three-year purchase commitments from two offtake partner agreements, both of which are within the major North American aerospace and space launch industries.

The company anticipates an average price of US$538 per mcf of helium (C$730/mcf) from the production at this plant.

Notably, the facility is ultra-low in operating costs because it is self-powered by fuel gas that is co-produced from the two helium wells. The Steveville plant will materially benefit from carbon credits, generated under the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction System in Alberta.

This achievement marks a significant step forward for Royal Helium, positioning them as a key player in the helium market, particularly in meeting the demands of critical industries like aerospace and space launch.

The successful commissioning and startup of the Steveville helium purification facility underscore the company's dedication to advancing its helium production capabilities and delivering high-purity helium to its partners and customers.

In summary, Royal Helium's successful startup of the Steveville helium purification facility is a pivotal development in the company's journey to become a leading helium producer. With a strong focus on delivering high-purity helium and strategic partnerships in key industries, Royal Helium is well-positioned for future growth and success in the helium market.

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect: