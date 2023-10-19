Grid Battery Metals CEO Reveals Exciting Lithium Exploration Opportunities In Nevada

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Grid Battery Metals CEO Tim Fernback joined Steve Darling from Proactive regarding the company's exploration primarily in Nevada, with additional properties in British Columbia.

The company is dedicated to advancing its exploration projects to tap into the growing demand for lithium, a critical component in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

The primary focus in Nevada is the Texas Springs project, located south of the significant Serge, Nevada North lithium discovery. With a seasoned geological and management team, Grid Battery Metals is actively exploring the Texas Springs project. They have recently completed geophysical surveys and soil sampling, crucial steps in the exploration process.

The company's plan includes geological modeling and a scheduled drill program for 2024, emphasizing their commitment to advancing their lithium assets.

Grid Battery Metals also holds promising prospects at the Volt Canyon property, situated in Monitor Valley, Nevada. This area is relatively underexplored but is believed to share geological characteristics with other lithium-rich regions in Northern Nevada, making it highly prospective for lithium exploration.

Grid Battery Metals is conducting geotechnical surveys and soil sampling as part of their preparation for drilling in the near future.

One notable strength of Grid Battery Metals is their strong financial position, with $6 million in cash and an additional $3 million in other marketable securities. This financial stability ensures that their exploration programs are well-funded and positioned for success.

In summary, Grid Battery Metals is actively engaged in lithium exploration, capitalizing on the growing demand for lithium in the electric vehicle and energy storage sectors. With well-planned exploration activities and a strong financial position, the company is well-positioned for future developments and advancements in the lithium exploration field.

