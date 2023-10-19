Cricket Betting Tips: India Vs Pakistan Betting Apps, Odds And Prediction

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
The ICC World Cup continues with hosts India facing off against Pakistan on the 14th of October. This is set to be a huge game for both sets of fans and both teams. Those of you wishing to place your bets on this game, look no further. Read below in order to learn more about the best betting apps in India for the upcoming India vs Pakistan game!Best Cricket Betting Apps for India vs Pakistan
This next section will discuss the best betting apps available for those looking for a high-quality betting experience and the best possible odds and promotions for the upcoming India vs Pakistan game! Read more here for more on the best betting apps in India.
|
Cricket Betting App
|
Welcome Bonus
|
Rajabets
|
20% Cricket Free Bets Bonus up to 3000 INR
|
1XBet
|
120% First Deposit Bonus up to 33,000 INR
|
10Cric
|
100% Sports Bonus up to 30,000 INR + 1,000 INR Free Bet
|
Melbet
|
100% Deposit Bonus up to 20,000 INR
|
Parimatch
|
150% Bonus up to 20,000 INR
|
22Bet
|
100% Welcome Bonus up to 10,000 INR
|
BetWinner
|
Welcome Bonus up to 8,000 INR
|
Dafabet
|
200% Sports Welcome Bonus up to 20,000 INR
|
Mostbet
|
Welcome Bonus up to 34,000 INR
|
Bitsler
|
100% Welcome Bonus
India vs Pakistan Betting Tips
The following section includes our top tips for the upcoming ICC World Cup game between India and Pakistan.
India Win (incl. Super Over) @ 1.43 with Rajabets - BET HERE
Virat Kohli over 41.5 runs @ 1.89 with Rajabets - BET HERE
India vs Pakistan Match Preview
India has started their ICC World Cup campaign excellently, beating Australia and Afghanistan. They will surely be looking to continue this good form with a third win in a row against Pakistan. India's most recent result saw them beat Afghanistan by eight wickets (90 balls left) on Wednesday.
Pakistan also won their most recent game in the ICC World Cup, beating Sri Lanka by six wickets (10 balls left), and they will surely be looking to cause an upset by defeating the host nation, India, in their own backyard. Who will come out on top in this clash between two strong sides?
The last time these two teams faced each other was back on the 10th of September when India ran out winners by 228 runs. Will there be a repeat of this game, or will Pakistan fight back and claim a famous victory?
India vs Pakistan Odds
India Win (incl. Super Over) @ 1.43 with Rajabets - BET HERE Contact Details
Pakistan Win (incl. Super Over) @ 2.76 with Rajabets - BET HERE
