X platform set to try USD1 yearly subscription for basic features

(MENAFN) The social media site X, previously known as Twitter, announced on Tuesday that it will test a new membership plan in which basic functions will cost USD1 year.



Users will be charged for likes, reposts, quotes from other accounts, and bookmarking posts on the platform's web version under the new "Not A Bot" subscription.



According to X, the new subscription model is being introduced to tackle bots and spammers. The cost will differ depending on the exchange rate across countries.



According to X, customers in the Philippines and New Zealand would be able to utilize the new way initially.



There is no impact on current users during this test. New users can only view and read posts, watch videos, and follow accounts if they choose not to subscribe.



Since buying the business last year, Elon Musk has had disagreements about bots. A limit on tweet viewing was implemented by X in July in an effort "to ensure the authenticity" of its user base.



Previously this month, a UK-based media outlet declared quoting a source, that X CEO Linda Yaccarino met with X's lenders and stated that the business would evaluate three levels of its subscription service according to the volume of advertisements presented to the customer.

