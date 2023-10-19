Abu Dhabi Government Entities Launch Innovative Projects And Initiatives On Third Day Of GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Government entities have advanced sustainable innovation across key sectors as they showcase numerous projects and initiatives at the Abu Dhabi Pavilion at GITEX Global 2023.

On the third day of the event, TAMM has revealed the inclusion of Etisalat e& services on the Abu Dhabi Government digital services platform.

The Family Development Foundation (FDF) has launched the Digital Social Observer platform, which automates the monitoring and assessment of social challenges across the emirate, enabling the prediction of possible developments and facilitating the design of preventative programmes for such events. The FDF has also launched the Digital Qualifications service to promote workshops that enhance digital literacy and proficiency for senior UAE Nationals.

Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA) has enhanced customer experiences with the launch of the Automatic Change of Circumstance system (AutoCoC), which calculates the monthly financial support entitlement awarded to dependent UAE National families based on their latest household data. AutoCOC ensures the provision of suitable support to every individual in need, and provides efficient and effective operations between ADSSA and financial support beneficiaries. The system also empowers beneficiaries by providing them with automatic updates and real-time information on their entitlements.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched Smart AI Inspection Vehicles, which will provide real-time detection of urban assets that require repairs, as well as the detection of waste and litter, contributing to more effective city maintenance, supporting efficient urban management, and promoting cleaner public spaces.

Additionally, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) has showcased several existing innovations at the event, including the Poetic Intelligence Lab smart tools, which enhance knowledge of Arabic poems, and improve the skills of those interested in the cultural art form; Poetry Encyclopaedia, a comprehensive database of Arabic poetry stemming from 630 BCE to the present day; and an updated Experience Abu Dhabi interactive map, which offers easy navigation and exploration for visitors.

Abu Dhabi Government entity projects and initiatives continue to highlight advances that harness smart technologies at GITEX Global 2023, providing solutions to modern challenges and improving the quality of life for the Abu Dhabi community.

GITEX Global 2023 is being held at Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 19, B20, until 20 October 2023.

