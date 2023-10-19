NCM Warns Of Fog Formation And Poor Visibility

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has urged motorists to follow the traffic regulations regarding a chance of fog formation.
In a statement on Thursday, NCM warned that horizontal visibility may drop even further over some Northern coastal and internal areas from 05:00 until 09:00 Thursday.
