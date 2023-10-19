International Solar Alliance Assembly To Meet In New Delhi On 30Th October

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

NEW DELHI, 19th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The Sixth Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) will take place in New Delhi from 30th October to 2nd November.

This was announced by India's Minister for New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh, at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Assembly is the apex decision-making body of ISA, which has 109 member countries, which makes decisions concerning the implementation of the ISA's Framework Agreement and coordinated actions to be taken to achieve its objective.

The Director-General of ISA Dr. Ajay Mathur said at the press conference that investment in solar energy of up to US$380 billion is expected to fructify this year. The comparable investment in this sector last year was US$310 billion.

Singh said, "Capacity addition in solar energy is outstripping that in any other form of renewable energy. Solar is playing a major role in the transition. Global temperature has already risen by 1.01 degrees Celsius. Time is running out."

The main focus of the upcoming ISA Assembly will be mobilising finance for accelerated solar deployment, diversifying supply chains and manufacturing for solar equipment, and universalisation of energy access through solar mini grids.

The Indian Minister said that around 750 million people in the world still do not have access to electricity. "It is our mission in ISA to help these people. That is how we define our role, to help countries deprived of energy access get access to energy."

The ISA was formed at the 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris in 2015. India is President of the ISA Assembly, and France is its Co-President.