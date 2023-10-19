Gitex Global: Hytera Seeks Bigger Presence In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, expects to see rising demand for its products in the Middle East, a senior official said.

“We have customers like the Abu Dhabi Police and Ministry of Interior and even law enforcement for Abu Dhabi Police traffic. We also have like clients like Emirates Global Aluminium, and expect more customers soon,” Yasar Arafath, regional sales manager, Middle East and Africa at Hytera, told Khaleej Times in an interview on the sidelines of Gitex Global in Dubai.. So Dubai Municipality.

A view of Hytera's products

Hytera participated in Gitex 2023 and showcased its new generation of intrinsically safe two-way radios and smartphones. The explosion-proof portfolio which was launched at the event covers all the mainstream two-way radio protocols and technologies used in the region and worldwide, including Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) and Push-to-talk over Cellular (PTToC or PoC). This makes Hytera the world's only vendor that is capable of offering such a diverse product line of intrinsically safe communications devices.

Intrinsically safe devices are designed for use where there is potentially explosive gas and combustible dust such as oil refineries, pipelines, chemical plants, and mining sites; electronic heat or sparking must be controlled to a stringent level to prevent catastrophic consequences. Hytera's two-way radios and smartphones including PNC460U, HP79XEx, and PT89XEx, which will be launched during Gitex, are certified to be used in these potentially hazardous situations.

Artificial intelligence (AI) remains a key focus for Hytera.“AI is built into our latest product range. Most of the radios used by our clients are in a very noisy environment. So we are using AI algorithm to make compressed maximum noise to get that crystal clear audio,” Arafath said. Next year the company plans to launch new products incorporating cutting edge technolog, he added.