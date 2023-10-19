Taiwan - US Continue Partnership To Tackle Indo-Pacific Challenges

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIPEI, (Taiwan Today) – President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan and the US will continue strengthening economic, national defense and trade ties while deepening international cooperation as the two sides work together to tackle current Indo-Pacific challenges.

President Tsai made the remarks while receiving American Institute in Taiwan Chair Laura Rosenberger at the Presidential Office October. 16 in Taipei City. Accompanied by Michael Pignatello, a senior consultant with the US Department of State's Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Rosenberger is on a five-day visit to Taiwan, her third trip to the country since she took office in March.

Mutually beneficial trade and investment is a top priority, the president said, citing the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade First Agreement Implementation Act signed by US president Joe Biden in August and the second phase of negotiations underway since.

Regarding national defense, Tsai expressed her gratitude to the Biden administration for enabling Taiwan to strengthen its self-defence through regular arms sales while helping maintain regional peace and stability.

According to the president, Taiwan is also committed to enhancing its indigenous defence capabilities, as evidenced by the recent launch of its first domestically built submarine, Narwhal.

As for international collaboration, Tsai highlighted the two sides' work under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework in epidemic prevention, countering disinformation and addressing climate change, among other critical issues.

In response, Rosenberger said a safer, more resilient and more sustainable economy can be built through expanded bilateral trade. Cross-strait peace and stability is in the best interest of all, she said, adding that for 40 years the US has been true to its promises laid out in the bipartisan Taiwan Relations Act and Six Assurances.

The AIT chair concluded by acknowledging Taiwan's contributions to international organizations such as the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation and voicing her anticipation of Taiwan's involvement in the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting to be held in San Francisco next month.

