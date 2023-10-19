Pakistan Court Grants Bail To Exiled Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif Ahead Of His Return

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Islamabad, Pakistan: A Pakistan court on Thursday granted bail to exiled former prime minister and graft convict Nawaz Sharif, his lawyer said, adding that this means he cannot be arrested when he returns to the country this weekend.

After nearly four years in self-imposed medical exile, Sharif is hoping to lead his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party through elections scheduled for January 2024.

The court's decision allows him to return to his heartland of Lahore on Saturday for a welcome home rally, while his primary opponent Imran Khan languishes in jail.

"The honourable Islamabad High Court has granted Nawaz Sharif protective bail until October 24," Amjad Pervaiz, Sharif's lawyer, told AFP.

"He can not be arrested on his arrival," said Pervaiz.