QIIB Honours Several Distinguished Employees

Doha, Qatar: Within the framework of encouraging competencies and upholding work values, QIIB honoured a group of its distinguished employees for the year 2022 in various departments and branches of the bank.

QIIB Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdulbasit Ahmad Al Shaibei handed over certificates of appreciation to the honoured employees at a special ceremony held at the bank's main headquarters and attended by senior management executives.

Dr Al Shaibei expressed thanks to the honoured employees, praising their efforts, outstanding performance, perseverance, and contribution to achieving work goals with high efficiency. These, along with the efforts of other co-workers, contributed to strengthening the bank's position, improving efficiency, and increasing customer satisfaction, he noted.

“Honouring distinguished employees is part of QIIB's way of recognising achievement, excellence and innovation. It also reflects on our following fair standards in evaluating and monitoring performance, which focus on efficiency, professionalism, style and added value that has been provided to the bank and to customers.”

The CEO pointed out,“While we are keen to honour the distinguished employees on an annual basis in the various fields of work at the bank, we face challenges in selecting them because we choose our staff with utmost care and they are all keen to perform their work to the fullest extent and make commendable efforts."

“But at the end, we have had to choose based on the specified criteria. And there is always an opportunity for new elements to join the most distinguished among the elite category, which we are pleased to have a long list of.”

“QIIB's policy in attracting competencies and expertise, as well as in providing continuous training and qualification has borne fruits, as we are achieving steady progress in different disciplines. We are pleased that our indicators and classifications have shown remarkable progress for a long time.” Dr Al Shaibei urged all employees at QIIB to continue to exert maximum efforts and work in the spirit of one team in the best interest of the bank and employees alike.

For their part, the honoured employees expressed their happiness with the honour they received and thanked the senior management for their interest in recognising their achievement at work and motivating them to continue their efforts. They stressed that work values they apply at QIIB help them improve their career path and achieve job satisfaction. The honoured employees are Amal Ghazi Al-Sadeq, Munir Ahmed Daifalla, Mohamed Galal Sakr, Mohammad Imam Saleh, Malik Abdelkareem Abdullah Dawas and Gaurav Kumar.