GWC Secures Top 10 Spot In Forbes' Middle East Sustainability Leaders List

Doha, Qatar: GWC achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a top 10 position in Forbes 'Top 100 Middle East's Sustainability Leaders' in the logistics and transport category, underlining its unwavering dedication to sustainability.

GWC invests in several active measures to ensure more sustainable operations, such as paperless processes, vehicle route optimization, reduce-reuse-recycle initiatives, energy conservation (including natural and energy-saving lighting initiatives), and resource consumption optimization. Sustainability is at the core of GWC's international quality standards, with certifications such as ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems.

Notably, GWC's Regional Logistics Hub in Ras Bufontas Free Zone was developed in accordance with the GSAS standard.

Ranjeev Menon (pictured), Group CEO of GWC, affirms:“we firmly believe in our unwavering commitment to sustainability and its direct and indirect impacts on the economy and society as whole. GWC places strong emphasis on implementing various initiatives to provide holistic and innovative solutions to clients while upholding sustainability, efficiency, and operational effectiveness.”

“Environmental conservation remains a core focus for GWC, participating in initiatives beach clean-ups, tree planting and recycling wooden pellets, as well as the company's contribution to the sustainable FIFA World Cup in Qatar. GWC continues to lead the way in promoting both economic and environmental sustainability.” Added Menon.

Hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM solidified Qatar's position as a global hub for major international events, paving the way for substantial economic growth. This has been particularly advantageous for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), fostering their prosperity in Qatar and the broader region. In early 2022, GWC unveiled the Al Wukair Logistics Park, its most extensive logistics park to date designed for the very needs of the critical MSME sector. The Park spans 1,500,000m2. GWC played a vital role as an enabler and catalyst for MSMEs, aiding in their establishment and expansion while capitalizing on Qatar's FIFA World Cup hosting status. GWC also plays a key role in providing sustainable logistics solutions for Expo Doha Qatar 2023, further contributing to Qatar's economic development through its commitment to public-private partnerships and reinforcing the logistics sector's role in national projects.