Qatar Ranks 9Th In Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has been ranked ninth in electric vehicle readiness according to a latest report on global Electric Vehicle (EV) mobility.

The 'Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index (GEMRIX) 2023' by Arthur D. Little (ADL), the world's first management consulting firm signifies the country's commitment to sustainable transportation and aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030.

GEMRIX 2023, the third edition of the study, expands its scope to include 35 markets across all continents making it the most comprehensive electric vehicle market readiness indicator available in the industry today.

The report highlights a significant surge in global electric vehicle adoption since the last edition in 2022. While Norway maintains its position as the global leader in EV readiness, China emerges as a close contender.

The Ministry of Transport aims to switch 35 percent of the total vehicles in its fleet and 100 percent of its public transport buses to electric by 2030.

One key aspect of this effort was the agreement on November 30, 2022, between Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) and fuel retailer Woqod.

They have committed to deploying 37 DC fast-charging units for electric vehicles at Woqod stations, with plans for further expansion.

Joseph Salem, Partner and Travel and Transportation Practice Lead at Arthur D. Little Middle East, emphasized the Qatari government's commitment, stating,“Qatar's ambitious EV vision is supported by strong policy frameworks, and the growing charging infrastructure is fuelling the growth of EVs on the country's roads. With Qatar aiming to transition to a sustainable, innovation-driven economy, the government's emphasis on EV adoption is crucial.

“The recent FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar played a pivotal role in elevating the profile of electric vehicles in the country. The event catalyzed EV adoption, significantly raising awareness among both tourists and locals. The abundant use of electric buses and taxis during the World Cup not only showcased the capabilities of these vehicles but also encouraged consumers to consider choosing electric vehicles for their own use,” said Andreas Schlosser, Partner and Global Lead of the Automotive Group at Arthur D. Little

Financial institutions in Qatar are responding to the growing consumer interest. These institutions are offering specialised green financing options to increase financial attractivity and facilitate the acquisition of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Qatar's robust policy frameworks and consumer willingness are setting the stage for a transformative shift towards electric mobility. The government's commitment to sustainable transportation is further solidified by its ambitious targets and collaborative efforts with the private sector.

These include the expansion of charging infrastructure and the promotion of personal EV-charging units for private use. Together, these efforts not only meet the current demand but also position Qatar as a burgeoning leader in the electric vehicle landscape. With continued focus and investment, Qatar is well-positioned to meet its 'National Vision 2030' and set a benchmark for sustainable innovation in the region.