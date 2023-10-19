Arco Vara`S Financial Calendar For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2024, Arco Vara will release its consolidated financial reports on the following dates:
15.02.2024: Q4 2023 unaudited interim report
04.04.2024: 2023 audited annual report
25.04.2024: Q1 2024 unaudited interim report
25.07.2024: Q2 2024 unaudited interim report
24.10.2024: Q3 2024 unaudited interim report.
Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
Tel: +372 614 4630
