QFA President Participates In AFC Extraordinary Congress

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Football Association President Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain (pictured) participated in the election the Chairpersons, Deputy Chairpersons and Members of the AFC's judicial bodies – the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee, the AFC Entry Control Body and the AFC Appeal Committee – at the AFC Extraordinary Congress 2023.

QFA Vice President Mohammed Al Suwaidi and Secretary-General Mansoor Al Ansari were also present at the meeting held via video link.

Salman Al Ansari of Qatar was elected Chairman of the Appeal Committee, while Vietnam's Nguyen Thi My Dung was elected Vice President.

Other members in the committee include Vaibhav Gaggar (IND), Dong-Ho Lim (KOR), Ali Mohamad Mhaydle (LBN) and Abdul Salim Ahmed Ibrahim (SGP).

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa congratulated the members elected, and said:“The AFC has grown to become a model of excellence in upholding good governance and the highest ethical standards in recent years.

At the outset, the AFC President expressed his deepest sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones in the ongoing tragedy that has caught the attention of the world and underlined the AFC's hopes for a peaceful outcome in order to facilitate the swift return of football in Palestine.

Meanwhile, in a clear and unwavering sign of Asian unity and solidarity, the AFC Member Associations expressed their support and desire to stand behind a single bid from Saudi Arabia as reiterated by the AFC President for the hosting rights of the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

AFC DISCIPLINARY AND ETHICS COMMITTEE

Chairperson: Jahangir Baglari (Irn)

Deputy Chairperson: Shen Rui (Chn)

Members: Kengo Harima (Jpn), Saaran Nadarajah (Mas), Ismail Zumayl Rasheed (Mdv), Guillermo B. Iroy Jr. (Phi), Bandar Alhamidani (Ksa), Saeed Mohammed Alhouti (Uae)

Afc Appeal Committee

Chairperson: Salman A Al Ansari (Qat)

Deputy Chairperson: Nguyen Thi My Dung (Vie)

Members: Vaibhav Gaggar (Ind), Dong-Ho Lim (Kor),

Ali Mohamad Mhaydle (Lbn), Abdul Salim Ahmed Ibrahim (Sgp)

Afc Entry Control Body

Chairperson: Liu Chi (Chn)

First Deputy Chairperson: Danilo M. Rapadas (Gum)

Second Deputy Chairperson: Feras Al Mustafa (Syr)

Third Deputy Chairperson: Alexander J. Davani (Aus)

Fourth Deputy Chairperson: Olimjonov Umidjon Bakhodirjonovich (Uzb)