Al Attiyah, Baumel Celebrate World Rally Raid Championship Title

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah and his French co-driver Mathieu Baumel celebrated their second successive World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) title yesterday, despite finishing 19th at the Rallye du Maroc.
Al Attiyah, who had already defended his W2RC title earlier thanks to his two stage wins in Morocco, fell out of contention on Tuesday to win the rally after losing more than one hour due to driveshaft issue.
On the last day of the rally yesterday, Al Attiyah withdrew from the final stage after stopping at 6km.
Meanwhile, Yazeed Al Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk emerged triumphant yesterday, which also ensured they finished runner-up in overall championship.
