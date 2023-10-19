Qatar Name Squad For Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Head coach Warren Abrahams yesterday named the final Qatar squad for the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy 2023 to be played on November 3 and 4 at Onaiza Park, West Bay, Qatar.

Frank Hughes will captain the side for the first time.

“Being able to compete at the Asia Rugby Sevens as captain is an unreal achievement,” the new captain said.

Sevens veteran backs Ismaail El Hatmi and Badr Bakaddouri will bring their international experience and flair to the game. Qatar, rated as the side possessing fastest players in the competition, will be looking to excel in the tournament.

“I feel great. I feel this year is different for me. We have a new coach, new team and I'm hoping I can stay injury free and get through the entire tournament,” said Bakaddouri. Also named in the squad are brothers Sharith and Shirath Amit, who will represent Qatar for the first time together.

“Playing for Qatar alongside my brother is an exceptional sensation. I am so excited to be part of the squad with him so we showcase our love for Qatar and rugby,” said Sharith.

Shirath was equally excited.“Though I was selected previously to play for Qatar I couldn't do so due to visas issues. This time around there are no problems, I will be out there to do my best for our national team,” he said. As many as 17 countries in both the male and female events are taking part in the event.

Qatar Squad: Frank Hughes (captain), Ismaail El Hatmi, Sharith Amit, Guillermo Villegas Bardo, Farhan Farook, Hamza Saied, Lee Millar, Shirath Amit, Paulo Schwartz, Peter Kariuki, Badr Bakaddouri, Amin (Miroki), Taahir Adams, Amine Salmi, Donovan Van Zyl