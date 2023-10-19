Graphite Recycling Market Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis | Market Challenges And Forecast Till 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Graphite Recycling Market Growth

The graphite recycling industry is a relatively niche sector within the broader recycling and materials recovery field.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The graphite recycling industry is a relatively niche sector within the broader recycling and materials recovery field. It focuses on the collection and processing of used or spent graphite materials, often from various industrial applications, to reclaim and reuse graphite in a sustainable and cost-effective manner. Graphite recycling has gained importance due to the growing demand for graphite in various industries, as well as environmental concerns and the need for resource conservation.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global graphite recycling market garnered $45.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $110.2 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:

Key aspects of the graphite recycling industry include:

Sources of Used Graphite:

- Graphite electrodes: Used in electric arc furnaces for steelmaking and other metallurgical processes.

- Graphite crucibles: Commonly used in foundries for melting metals.

- Scrap from the production of synthetic graphite.

- End-of-life components in the aerospace and automotive industries.

- Graphite from worn-out seals, bearings, and other mechanical components.

Increase the demand for recycle graphite in the growing battery manufacturing sector serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global graphite recycling market. Rise in awareness among customers about using sustainable and green sources, post COVID-19 period has surged the dependency of citizens over solar cells and solar panels. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021.

Collection and Sorting:

- Graphite recyclers collect graphite waste from various industries and end users.

- The collected graphite materials may be sorted and categorized based on their source and quality.

the lithium-ion batteries segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global graphite recycling market and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Cleaning and Processing:

- Graphite recycling companies clean and process the collected materials to remove contaminants, such as binders, coatings, or impurities.

- Different techniques, such as machining, chemical treatments, or thermal processing, may be used to restore the graphite's purity.

The solid chunks segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global graphite recycling market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Reclamation and Refurbishment:

- After cleaning and processing, graphite may be reclaimed and refurbished to meet specific quality and size requirements.

- Some applications may require specialized processing to reshape or reshape graphite components.

Quality Control:

- Quality control measures ensure that the reclaimed graphite meets industry standards and customer requirements.

The batteries segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-thirds of the global graphite recycling market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Reuse or Resale:

- Reclaimed graphite can be reused in the same applications it was originally intended for or resold to other industries.

- Reuse of graphite helps reduce the demand for new graphite production, conserving resources and reducing environmental impact.

Environmental Benefits:

- Graphite recycling contributes to resource conservation and waste reduction.

- Reducing the need for new graphite production can also have environmental benefits by lowering energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions associated with the manufacturing process.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global graphite recycling market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Market and Demand:

- The demand for graphite recycling services depends on the industries using graphite and their commitment to sustainability.

- As industries focus on circular economy principles and resource efficiency, the graphite recycling market is likely to grow.

Graphite recycling offers a sustainable solution for managing the growing amount of graphite waste generated by various industries. It not only helps reduce environmental impact but also provides economic benefits by recovering valuable graphite materials. As the world becomes more focused on sustainability, the graphite recycling industry is likely to continue to expand.

Leading market players of the global graphite recycling market analyzed in the research include Graphite Sales, Inc., ECOGRAF, Duesenfeld, Coidan Graphite, Architonic, Ascend Elements, Inc., Weaver Industries, Inc., Elemental Recycling, Lab4 Inc., Semco Carbon, X-BATT, Graphite One Inc.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn