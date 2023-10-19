Magistral Consulting Grows In Key Markets: Private Equity, Venture Capital And Investment Banking Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Magistral in a very short span of time has earned an enviable reputation of solid delivery in a very consolidated market

The growth comes from the key geographies of the US, UK, and European markets with services like Financial Modeling, Deal Origination, and Due Diligence

- Prabhash ChoudharyDELHI, INDIA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Magistral Consulting ( ) is once again poised for an extraordinary year in 2023-2024, demonstrating consistent impressive growth over the past few years. The firm has consistently doubled its revenues each year for the last four years.Magistral Consulting is a leading provider of Research, Analytics, and Outsourcing services to clients within the domains of Private Equity, Venture Capital, Investment Banking, Hedge Funds, Real Estate companies, and a wide array of other Asset Managers across the globe.The United States remains their primary market, contributing to 60% of their revenue, while the UK and Europe collectively account for 30% of their revenues. The cornerstone of their revenue generation lies within their Due Diligence practice. Their projects encompass fundraising, due diligence, deal origination, financial modeling, portfolio management, and assisting portfolio companies in reducing operational costs through knowledge process outsourcing.Prabhash Choudhary, the CEO of Magistral Consulting, stated in a released statement, "Our growth in a highly concentrated market is attributed to our client value proposition. Our value proposition centers around delivering exceptional quality for the costs incurred." Magistral distinguishes itself as a cost leader in the industry, maintaining a competitive edge through its lean overhead expenses compared to larger competitors. Furthermore, Magistral sets itself apart by ensuring seamless service delivery, even in the face of personnel turnover. Their proprietary Business Analysis process guarantees a comprehensive understanding of the client's situation before embarking on the solution implementation phase. Throughout the solution implementation, Standard Operating Procedures are meticulously prepared at every stage, ensuring smooth and reliable knowledge transfer from the clients.Magistral now collaborates with clients in 29 countries, boasting a combined Asset Under Management (AUM) exceeding a trillion dollars. Their client roster includes top-quartile VC funds renowned for their returns in the United States, one of the world's largest hedge funds, a Limited Partner with an AUM of hundreds of billions of dollars, and numerous other distinguished clients.Regarding future prospects, Choudhary expressed his confidence, saying, "We firmly believe in our processes and have retained every client who has test-piloted our services. Our growth rates, consistently exceeding 100% YoY, serve as tangible evidence of the soaring demand for our offerings. We are committed to disrupting the industry through the incorporation of cutting-edge technology, AI, and innovative service delivery models."Magistral on the back of such growth expects to be one of the largest standalone Financial Research players based out of India

Prabhash Kumar Choudhary

Magistral Consulting Private Limited

+91 96542 37315

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube