Printemps Doha Champions Qatari And Local Fashion With New Lamsat Al Rabea Exhibition

Doha, Qatar: Printemps Doha launched this month Lamsat Al Rabea exhibition, Qatar's latest showcase presenting an exciting and diverse range of abayas, with nearly 30 Qatari and local brands participating in this celebration of Arabian fashion.

“Printemps Doha aims to provide with this latest fashion endeavour a collaborative environment where up-and-coming and established local designers, female entrepreneurs and fashion enthusiasts all come together to showcase, inspire and stimulate the local talent scene,” Thierry Prevost, general manager Printemps Doha, commented.

The month-long event hosts an impressive fashion fest for shoppers on the lookout for exclusive pieces by budding and contemporary designers, featuring the curated selections of 20 of the finest Qatari and local designers in addition to six brands already retailed in Printemps Doha.

With a sartorial legacy that dates back over 150 years, Printemps has long prided itself on offering a diverse curation of brands and experiences to appeal to the most discerning tastes, having built lasting relations with established luxury brands while championing emerging designers - always pushing boundaries with also bringing a local touch to its offerings.

With its finger firmly on the fashion pulse, Printemps Doha has curated the finest collections from the international brands to invest in, now complemented by the Abaya exhibition all available in the Women's ready-to-wear section.

The exhibition is running until November 8.