Kerala Fest To Be Held On October 27

Doha, Qatar: The Kerala Fest will be held on October 27 at Al Aspire Ladies Sport Hall from 8am to 11pm. The event is presented by World Malayalee Council Qatar, organised by Benchmark Events and Athlen Sports and sponsored by Seashore.

Organizers, Patrons and Associates of Kerala Fest 2023 - The World Malayalee Council (WMC) was formed on July 3, 1995 in New Jersey, USA. It was inaugurated at the first ever World Convention of Non Resident Malayalees.

The main objective of the organization is to provide a non-political forum to bring together the widely scattered community of people of Keralite origin and strengthen the common bonds of culture, tradition and way of life.

WMC works towards an international brotherhood of people of Kerala origin to bolster their cultural, artistic and social uniqueness and give resilience and understanding towards other cultures with which they have to co-exist and interact.

The Athlen Sports is not only an all place for sports enthusiasts, but also a platform for sports events and the perfect space provider for concerts, dance performances, theatre shows, art exhibits, and other creative events. Athlen has hosted numerous events in the past, and we are committed to making your event a success story.

Kerala Fest 2023 is the togetherness celebration of Kerala in Qatar and a grand occasion of over half a million Malayalees in the state of Doha-Qatar. A coming together of friends, nostalgic experience and gathering that would be celebrated by the media, a festival for all senses upholding Kerala's rich heritage on display like arts, music and dances, cuisine -Food festival, natural resources – tourism etc.

Entertainment including Stars, noted artists, Competitions for children, families including“Pookkalam” and“Payasam” making competitions would evoke nostalgia moments of years gone by. A well designed cultural programme for whole day of October 27 starting from 8 AM to 5 PM for the public, followed by a ticketed musical extravaganza from 7pm onwards.