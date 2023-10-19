Nedaa, Du Unite To Pioneer UAE's Telecommunication Sector Transformation

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 19th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Professional Communication Corporation – Nedaa, and du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the second day of GITEX Global to enhance collaboration in the telecommunication sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Mansoor Bu Osaiba, Chief Executive Officer of Nedaa, and Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer of du.

The MoU outlines key areas of cooperation, focusing on leveraging du's robust telecommunication infrastructure to expand Nedaa's network footprint and introduce innovative services. The partnership aims to advance several crucial projects, where Nedaa plans to utilise du's Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities within its network.

This collaboration will also enable Nedaa to leverage du's extensive mobile network coverage, which will allow and ensure seamless national roaming connectivity across the UAE.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bu Osaiba stated, "This partnership marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing cutting-edge communication solutions. By leveraging du's telecommunication infrastructure, we anticipate not only expanding our network footprint but also introducing innovative services that contribute to the safety and security of the UAE."

"We are excited to join forces with Nedaa in this strategic partnership to accelerate optimisation and efficiency in telecommunication networks. du's robust infrastructure, coupled with Nedaa's expertise in critical communication, creates a powerful synergy that will ensure seamless connectivity across the UAE and drive advancements in the telecommunications landscape," said Al Hassawi.

This MoU sets the stage for further discussions and formalising the terms of the partnership in a Long Form Agreement, outlining the specific areas of interest, collaboration models, roles, responsibilities and business opportunities. The partnership between Nedaa and du signifies a shared commitment to advancing telecommunications in the UAE and contributing to the nation's digital transformation.

