Department Of Community Development Launches Innovative 'Sharik' Platform

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 19th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development (DCD) has launched 'Sharik' platform, designed to organise general assemblies for public benefit associations licensed in Abu Dhabi, during its participation in GITEX 2023.

The platform aims to enhance community engagement among association members by facilitating in-person, virtual, or hybrid meetings, ultimately improving the efficiency of decision-making processes.

The platform is characterised by its user-friendly features, ability to ensure swift election procedures and safeguarding of information through integrating each member's digital identity upon entry. Additionally, it simplifies the registration and voting process for decisions, with members accessing meeting minutes upon the assembly's conclusion.

Saeed bin Amro, Social Control Manager at the DCD, said, "The world is embracing and investing in modern technology, using it to facilitate daily activities, reduce efforts, save time, and cut costs. We at the DCD are keen to keep pace with government trends in digital transformation and automation in all aspects of work, so the general assembly meeting management platform 'Sharik' continues the department's efforts to facilitate procedures and achieve great results with the least effort. Using 'Sharik' allows members to seamlessly hold their meetings and conduct elections without personally being present at the meeting location."

The platform helps increase the effectiveness of social work and facilitates members' participation in general assembly meetings, reinforcing the DCD's dedication and continued efforts to improve the quality of services provided to clients.