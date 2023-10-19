Release Of Mazda Integrated Report 2023 And Mazda Sustainability Report 2023

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Oct 19, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation today released on the company's official website the Mazda Integrated Report 2023(1), a structured presentation from both financial and non-financial perspectives of Mazda Group's value creation over the medium- and long-term.

The Integrated Report is a comprehensive compilation of Mazda's medium- and long-term management policies, solutions to social challenges based on ESG(2) perspectives, and approaches underlying these initiatives. The 2023 edition provides a summary of Mazda's purpose in society, centering around the company's 2030 VISION setting out the ideal of what Mazda should be as a company. Furthermore, the Integrated Report communicates to our stakeholders the value creation story for realizing our corporate philosophy, which clearly sets forth the principles indicating the direction that we want to pursue, as well as our initiatives for Management Policy up to 2030.







Mazda will continue to pursue the 'Joy of Driving' under its core value,“Human Centric”, and aim to deliver 'Joy of Living' by creating moving experiences in customers' daily lives.







Mazda Integrated Report 2023 Contents