IRS to allow taxpayers in select states to prepare, file federal income taxes online

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at simplifying tax filing procedures and potentially saving taxpayers money, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced plans to enable taxpayers in select states to prepare and file their federal income taxes online directly with the IRS for free starting in 2024. The initiative, known as the Direct File pilot program, will initially be implemented in four states: Arizona, California, Massachusetts, and New York. Under this program, state tax filings will be integrated into the federal tax filing process.



Taxpayers in nine states without an income tax—Alaska, Florida, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming—may also be eligible to participate in the program, as confirmed by the IRS. This significant step forward in modernizing tax procedures is expected to facilitate a more convenient and cost-effective approach for taxpayers. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel expressed the importance of this innovative effort, noting that the pilot program aims to explore the feasibility of offering taxpayers a new option to file their tax returns directly with the IRS.



The IRS anticipates that several hundred thousand taxpayers from across the United States will participate in the pilot program, marking a significant shift in the way taxes are filed and processed. Currently, Americans collectively spend around USD11 billion each year on outsourcing tax preparation services, making this initiative particularly relevant in terms of potential cost savings for individuals.



It's worth noting that eligibility for the program will be limited to taxpayers with relatively simple returns. While the specific details of the program are still being finalized, it is expected to encompass certain income types, including wages reported on a Form W-2, Social Security income, unemployment benefits, and interest income of USD1,500 or less. Additionally, tax credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit will be covered, along with filers claiming the standard deduction, the student loan interest deduction, and the educator expenses tax break.



However, self-employed individuals or contract workers filing with Form Schedule C will not be eligible for the program. IRS Commissioner Werfel emphasized the ongoing work and testing required for this project, highlighting that the Direct File pilot is continuously being fine-tuned to ensure it is user-friendly and easy to comprehend. With further developments expected, the IRS is preparing to launch the program for the 2024 tax season.

MENAFN19102023000045015682ID1107268714