US shuts consulate in Turkey over worries of violent protests

(MENAFN) The US has declared an extended shutdown of its consulate in southern Turkey, citing "several weeks" of violent demonstrations related to the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.



The US Embassy in Turkey made the announcement on Wednesday night, warning US citizens not to go to the region and stating that the consulate in the town of Adana will be shut to the public "until further notice."



“Large demonstrations related to events in Israel and Gaza are expected throughout Turkey for the next several weeks. Any gathering, even those intended to be peaceful, could escalate and turn violent,” the embassy stated in a declaration, continuing that “protest activity may result in enhanced police presence, road closures, and traffic disruptions.”



The embassy later confirmed that the shutdown was indefinite, even though it had originally stated it would only last through Wednesday.



Around the world, protests against Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have broken out in response to a fatal Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month. Following an attack on a Palestinian hospital that allegedly resulted in 500 deaths, protests in a number of countries with a majority of Muslims only grew more intense on Tuesday. Although the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) maintains that a missile thrown by the Palestinians struck the hospital, Gaza officials have placed the responsibility for the casualties on Israeli soldiers.

MENAFN19102023000045015839ID1107268713