Scientist And Author Crowdfunds Books To Support LGBTQ+ Youth Mental Health

- Paul Ian CrossLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Paul Ian Cross, scientist, writer and author has launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to publish two complementary books that aim to provide hope, healing and a roadmap to wellbeing for LGBTQ+ youth struggling with mental health challenges.With over 20 years of experience in clinical research, including on COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Cross has been involved in over a hundred studies. He strives to make complex scientific topics engaging and accessible through his writing.The campaign seeks to raise the funds needed to publish the memoir ASCEND and young adult LGBTQ+ novel ASCENDANCE, sharing Cross's journey overcoming trauma, depression, anxiety and self-harm as a gay youth growing up in the 1990s."While society has progressed, dangerous anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has increased in recent years, bringing back painful memories," said Cross. "I share my story publicly to show the real impact discrimination can have, especially on vulnerable youth."According to The Trevor Project , 41% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide last year. "My dream is for a future where every young person knows without doubt that it gets better," Cross added. The books aim to inspire readers to pursue creative passions while prioritising mental health.Together we can spark important conversations, promote understanding, and empower LGBTQ+ youth.The campaign runs until 30th November 2023 - #AscendMemoirWebsite:

