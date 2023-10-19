Banco Cooperativo Español Switches To Adenza's Calypso Front-To-Risk Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Spanish commercial bank selects the Calypso platform for real-time trading and 360° middle-office and intraday risk monitoring

SPAIN, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Adenza today announced that Banco Cooperativo Español has selected its Calypso front-office trading and risk management solution to power its cross-asset capital-markets trading activities and consolidate pricing, middle-office, P&L, and risk analytics on a single platform.By adopting a real-time and holistic front-to-risk solution, the bank is set to efficiently manage a growing portfolio that copes with the velocity of market conditions and an evolving regulatory landscape. Banco Cooperativo Español will also adopt a new approach to treasury management, including intraday cashflow monitoring and liquidity projections.With the cross-asset Calypso front-office trading and risk management solution, Banco Cooperativo Español can access real-time P&L and risk analytics dashboards to scale, simplify, and optimize its business. By providing intraday simulations and limits, native pricing of complex structured products, and a holistic suite of risk metrics including the standardized approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR) and market risk (SA-MR), ISDA Standard Initial Margin Model (ISDA-SIMM), and P&L Explained by Greeks, the Adenza platform enables the bank to grow and thrive in a rapidly changing environment.We look forward to onboarding Calypso front-to-risk solutions in collaboration with the Adenza team and leveraging their strong expertise in the Spanish capital-markets regulatory landscape. The combination of front-office real-time tools and a complete suite of risk solutions, including regulatory compliance to SA-CCR, SA-MR, and UMR offers a central monitoring tool for our traders and risk managers. It is a fantastic steppingstone for further expansion as we consolidate our capital markets business on a single platform.- Manel Melcon Arbaizagoitia, Director de Tesorería y Mercado de CapitalesWe are excited to welcome Banco Cooperativo Español to Adenza's growing community of regional banks looking to streamline their front-to-risk activities. By leveraging our comprehensive collection of interactive dashboards that bridge front-office data and risk analytics, the bank can simplify its capital markets ecosystem while adjusting to new market products and regulations.- Gil Guillaumey, Managing Director, Head of Strategy, AdenzaABOUT BANCO COOPERATIVO ESPAÑOLBanco Cooperativo Español is a financial group that provides central banking services to Caja Rural, one of the main groups of 29 cooperative banks (cajas rurales) operating in Spain. As the traditional banking activity of the group's main shareholders, Banco Cooperativo Español's primary objective is to contribute to the cajas by helping them to achieve a significant position in their respective markets as well as benefit from synergies and competitive advantages from its association. This contribution takes the form of support and specialized services, based on the unique characteristics of the business and customer needs. The adopted structure reflects a segmentation principle, simplifies the cajas' business conduct, increases the quality of services, and improves cost efficiency. To achieve this, the body is divided into specialized areas, responsible for efficiently responding to shareholders and customers.ABOUT ADENZAAdenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premises or via the cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world's largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.

