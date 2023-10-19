Dr. Juan P. Chisholm Is Recognized As A Finalist For The International Book Awards For Mission Possible Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free by Dr. Juan P. Chisholm

Author Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is Recognized as a "Finalist" for the International Book Awards for book that will teach you how to graduate from college debt-free.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Florida native is now a“Finalist” for the International Book Awards in the“Young Adult: Non-Fiction” category for his award-winning book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free published by Greenlight Books & Publishing, LLC ( ).Dr. Chisholm is an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, author, and motivational speaker. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award.Earlier this year, Dr. Chisholm was also recognized in Tallahassee, Florida as one of the recipients of the esteemed Florida Book Awards for the same book that has now allowed Dr. Chisholm to reach an international audience as a“Finalist for the International Book Awards.The 2023 International Book Awards (IBA), sponsored by the American Book Fest is one of the world's largest international book award programs for mainstream, indie, and self-published titles. According to the American Book Fest President and CEO, Jeffrey Keen, the IBA welcomed thousands of entries from authors and publishers around the world, which were then narrowed down to the final results. Past International Book Award laureates include Pope Francis, Vanessa Williams, Amy Tan, Daymond John, Bob Odenkirk, John Land, Julie Andrews, and Jude Deveraux.Dr. Chisholm is both humbled and honored to now be recognized as a“Finalist” for the International Book Awards in the“Young Adult: Non-Fiction” category for Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free.Learn more about the 2023 International Book Award Winners and Finalist at . Learn more about the International Book Awards and its famous award laureates at .Learn more about Dr. Juan P. Chisholm and how you can purchase a copy of his award-winning book at , , and .

