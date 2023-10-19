HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract/Real Estate

Long-term rental contract with coliving provider Ariv for project 'CHAMA'

19.10.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media information



Media information (PDF) Zurich/Cham, 19 October 2023 – HIAG successfully concluded a rental contract with Ariv, a modern provider in the coliving sector. As a result, flats with services and social connections will be available quickly and flexibly in the new CHAMA site (ZG). From 1 May 2024, Ariv will rent an area of around 3,550m2 in the CHAMA anchor building and operate its innovative coliving concept there. There will be 71 modern apartments and attractive communal areas on three floors. "We are delighted to be working with Ariv and welcome them to the CHAMA site," says David Bendler, Head of Asset Management at HIAG. "The choice of Ariv underlines the attractiveness of our site and confirms our vision of establishing a modern and diverse neighbourhood in Cham." The coliving provider Ariv stands for flexibly available accommodation with the privacy of one's own flat and the amenities of a hotel, coupled with an active community. The offer is aimed at people who are in one place for a limited period of time and do not want to worry about a fixed accommodation and all the associated expenses, but want to start their new everyday life directly and without compromises. Contact David Bendler

About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.86 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.5 million m2, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 726,000 m2 with more than 58 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3 billion. The portfolio comprises 42 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.

