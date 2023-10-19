Rolls-Royce announces plans to reduce global workforce

(MENAFN) Rolls-Royce has announced its plans to reduce its global workforce as part of an effort to streamline and enhance the efficiency of its operations, the company reported on Tuesday. The company, which currently employs 42,000 individuals worldwide, including over 6,000 Americans stationed across 27 states, stated that these job cuts would affect approximately 2,000 to 2,500 employees on a global scale.



Rolls-Royce emphasized that this restructuring is aimed at establishing a business structure that can better serve its customer base. According to Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, these changes are intended to empower the company's dedicated and talented workforce to develop greater capabilities in areas crucial to the firm's long-term success. He added, "We are building a Rolls-Royce that is fit for the future. That means a more streamlined and efficient organization that will deliver for our customers, partners, and shareholders."



The company also anticipates that the staff reductions will lead to improvements in procurement and supply chain management, resulting in cost savings and enhancements in customer service. Over the past decade, Rolls-Royce, renowned for its engines and systems used in aircraft like the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787, as well as in marine vessels, submarines, and power generation, has undergone several rounds of restructuring, resulting in the elimination of more than 13,000 jobs.



Among its clientele, Rolls-Royce serves the U.S. Department of Defense, commercial airlines, regional airlines, and business jet and helicopter operators. The company has also made significant investments in research and development in the United States, allocating nearly USD1 billion to such efforts since 2013. Additionally, Rolls-Royce has collaborated with educational institutions like Purdue University, the University of Virginia, and Virginia Tech in furthering its innovation initiatives.

