UNICEF Appeals For Funding To Meet Humanitarian Needs In Ethiopia

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The United Nations Children's Fund, or UNICEF says that funding shortfall is hampering its humanitarian response amid mounting humanitarian needs across Ethiopia.
The UNICEF said in its latest Ethiopia humanitarian situation report that its 674.3 million U.S. dollars Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) 2023 Appeal for Ethiopia remains 72 percent unfunded, as humanitarian needs persist among vulnerable populations across the East African country, particularly those in hard-to-reach locations.
Author
Famagusta Gazette
MENAFN19102023006374013804ID1107268594
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.