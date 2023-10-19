UNICEF Appeals For Funding To Meet Humanitarian Needs In Ethiopia

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The United Nations Children's Fund, or UNICEF says that funding shortfall is hampering its humanitarian response amid mounting humanitarian needs across Ethiopia.

The UNICEF said in its latest Ethiopia humanitarian situation report that its 674.3 million U.S. dollars Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) 2023 Appeal for Ethiopia remains 72 percent unfunded, as humanitarian needs persist among vulnerable populations across the East African country, particularly those in hard-to-reach locations.

