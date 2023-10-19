UK Inflation Unchanged, Food Prices Ease

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The United Kingdom's Consumer Price Index rose by 6.7 percent in the 12 months to September, unchanged from August.

The Office for National Statistics said food and non-alcoholic drinks prices eased again across a range of items with the cost of household appliances and airfares also falling in the month

The UK has been in the grip of high inflation for more than a year.





