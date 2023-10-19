Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market Set To Soar Past USD 1357.61 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Homeland Security And Emergency Management market , integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, adoption of cloud computing and big data analytics, use of drones and unmanned systems for surveillance and response, focus on interoperability and data sharing across agencies, emphasis on resilience and adaptive planning, increasing use of biometrics and identity management solutions, growing importance of social media and open-source intelligence, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Homeland security and emergency management is the field of study and practice that encompasses the prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery from natural disasters, acts of terrorism, and other man-made disasters.

Prominent Players in Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market



Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales Group

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Leidos

L3Harris Technologies

Raytheon Technologies

Honeywell

IBM

Motorola Solutions

Siemens

NEC

Hexagon

Collins Aerospace

Esri

LTIMindtree

Johnson Controls

Alert Technologies

Everbridge

The Response Group

Haystax Technology MetricStream

Cybersecurity Solutions Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Cybersecurity solutions dominated the global market owing to its high number of cyber attacks. Cloud computing is a rapidly growing trend, and it is becoming increasingly popular for businesses of all sizes. However, cloud computing also introduces new security risks.

Government is the Leading End-use Segment

In terms of End-use, the government is the leading segment as they play a crucial role in ensuring national security, protecting citizens, and managing emergencies effectively. In addition, they allocate substantial budgets and resources to various security initiatives, emergency response systems, and infrastructure protection. This emphasis on security and emergency management creates a consistent demand for a wide range of solutions, including CBRNE detection and mitigation, border and maritime security, cybersecurity solutions, critical infrastructure protection, incident management and analysis, and more. Governments at different levels collaborate with industry stakeholders to implement comprehensive security measures, driving the growth of the market.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The United States, in particular, has a significant defense budget and invests heavily in homeland security and emergency management initiatives. This substantial expenditure drives the growth of the market in North America.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Homeland Security And Emergency Management market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis.

Key Developments in Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market

General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc., a subsidiary of General Dynamics corporation, had a five-year contract worth USD 898 million with the U.S. Navy's Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center. In this contract, the company will provide R&D and technical services for the U.S. Navy's C5ISR centers. The contract enabled the company to strengthen its customer base and expand its geographic reach in the U.S.

