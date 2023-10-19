Scatec And Equinor Sell Solar Power Plant In Argentina To Central Puerto

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 19 October 2023, Oslo: Scatec ASA and Equinor ASA have agreed to sell their shares in the 117-megawatt (MW) Guañizuil IIA solar power plant in Argentina, as well as their shares in the local operating services company to Central Puerto, one of Argentina's largest power generators. As a result, Scatec is exiting the Argentinian market.
For more info, please see the Q2 report: Scatec second quarter and first half 2023 report .
