Elon Musk Considers Removing X From Europe Over New EU Law: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), on Wednesday announced that he is considering removing the service from Europe in response to a new internet platform regulation in the region, according to a report published by Reuters.

People familiar with the information stated that the billionaire had discussed removing the app's availability in the region or blocking users in the European Union from accessing it.

In August this year, the European Union adopted the Digital Services Act (DSA) which sets forth rules for preventing the spread of harmful content, banning or limiting certain user-targeting practices, and sharing some internal data with regulators and associated researchers, among other things.

European Union industry chief Thierry Breton on October 11 urged X owner Elon Musk to tackle disinformation on the social media platform in the wake of Hamas' attack on Israel in order to comply with the new EU online content rules on Tuesday noted that X (formerly Twitter) is being used for disseminating illegal content and disinformation in the EU.

Musk responded to Breton's post, saying,“Our policy is that everything is open source and transparent, an approach that I know the EU supports. Please list the violations you allude to on X, so that the public can see them. Merci beaucoup.\"Breton responded by saying that it was up to Musk to show that he was walking the talk, while adding that the EU would rigorously enforce compliance with the DSA.“Vu, merci. You are well aware of your users' - and authorities'- reports on fake content and glorification of violence. Up to you to demonstrate that you walk the talk. My team remains at your disposal to ensure DSA compliance, which the EU will continue to enforce rigorously,\" he added.



