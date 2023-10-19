IAF Dhruv Helicopters Fixed After Design Issue, Fitted With Upgraded Control System

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Indian Air Force (IAF) Dhruv helicopters, which recently witnessed a series of accidents due to design issue, has now been fixed to a report by the Hindustan Times, the military's advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv has now been fitted with an upgraded control system to improve airworthiness April this year, a top government regulatory body responsible for the certification of the airworthiness of military aircraft ordered the design review of the locally made helicopters read: After string of accidents, metallurgy flaws identified in ALH Dhruv helicopters: ReportDhruv maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is supplying control rods made of steel instead of aluminum to ALH squadrons and this would improve flight safety, HAL helicopter complex CEO S Anbuvelan told HT has dispatched control rods for 120 Dhruv helicopters to different squadrons changes in the Dhruv chopper's design were critical as the Indian armed forces operate around 330 twin-engine ALHs helicopter, the multi-mission chopper has been involved in 12 accidents during the last five years. Earlier this month, ALH Dhruv made a precautionary landing on Bhopal Army grounded 'Dhruv' advanced light helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir in May this year. The crash of the Army ALH Mark-III in Kishtwar, J&K was the fourth major accident of the chopper in over six months in which one soldier and two pilots were killed year entire ALH fleet (181 in the Army), 75 in the IAF, and 18 in the Coast Guard were grounded for technical and safety checks the past, the Indian armed forces also raised concerns about the metallurgy of \"control rods\" in the ALH gearboxes official said that the design improvement was much needed as the armed forces use the ALH extensively and India is also looking at tapping its export potential.

