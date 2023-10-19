4Th Year IIT Kharagpur Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Suicide Suspected

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A fourth-year Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur student was found dead in his hostel room on Tuesday, police said as reported by news agency ANI. The deceased identified as K Kiran Chandra was found hanging in his hostel room. Chandra was from the Electrical Engineering Department of the institute to the police, the deceased is a resident of the Medak district of Telangana his son's death, his father said, \"Why is there so much stress among students in IIT? He was stressed due to a project,\" as quoted by ANI institute while issuing a statement noted that student \"chose the path of self-harm,\" while the police said they are investigating the matter per the statement by IIT Kharagpur,“With a sense of utter shock, the Students, Staff and Faculty members of IIT Kharagpur deeply mourn the sudden demise of K Kiran Chandra, a 4th year Dual Degree student in the Department of Electrical Engineering. He was a boarder of the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hall of Residence and chose the path of self-harm on the night of October 17, 2023.”The institute also informed that Kiran Chandra was with his two friends in the hostel room prior an hour before his death. After he was found hanging, he was taken to the BC Roy Technology Hospital where he was declared dead.\"Till about 7:30 PM, K Kiran Chandra was with two of his roommates in their hostel room. Later, the other two students left for academic activities. Subsequently, around 8.30 PM, fellow boarders of the LBS Hall found his room locked from inside. The door was forced open and he was found hanging. The Security and other students brought him to the BC Roy Technology Hospital immediately. Despite all efforts by the doctors, Kiran was declared dead around 11:30 PM,\" the institute said.(With inputs from ANI)

