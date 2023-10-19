Kerala: Three Members Of A Family Found Hanging In Palakkad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Palakkad: Three members of a family were found hanging dead in Alingal, in Palakkad district on Thursday (Oct 19). Alingal Moothattuparam Sundar's daughter Sunila, son Rohit, and Sunila's sister's son Subin were found hanging in the house's kitchen this morning. The preliminary conclusion is suicide. The bodies were shifted to the district hospital.

3 people dies in an accident in Kottayam

Meanwhile, three people were killed in a collision between a jeep and an autorickshaw at Ponkunnam Junction, Kottayam, on Wednesday (Oct. 19). The youths who were travelling in the auto died.

The police said that one of the deceased was identified as Anand, a native of Thidanadu. The other two have not been identified. The two seriously injured people were admitted to Kottayam Medical College.

A man undergoing treatment in a gas cylinder accident dies

A Kerala man from Malappuram lost his life in a gas cylinder accident in Karama, Dubai. He was undergoing treatment at Dubai Hospital. The deceased, identified as Yakub Abdullah, was an employee of Bardubai Anam Al Madina Fruits. Nine individuals were injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded. They are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals. Three individuals from Kannur are suffering serious injuries.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 12:20 a.m. due to a gas leak, which resulted in the explosion. Reports suggest that one of the injured individuals is in critical condition. Immediate rescue operations were carried out after the incident.